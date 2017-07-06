Savannah River Site conducting active shooter drill on July 12 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Savannah River Site conducting active shooter drill on July 12

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Savannah River Site entrance sign (source: WFXG) Savannah River Site entrance sign (source: WFXG)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Savannah River Site will be having an active shooter emergency preparedness drill on Wednesday, July 12. 

It will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m at Building 706-46A.  During this time, emergency response teams will respond to the area of the drill in A area on Site.  SRS Road 1 will also be barricaded at the intersection of Green Pond road, extending to the intersection of Highway 125.  Emergency radio communications and other notifications will be broadcast as a part of the drill.

In the event of a real emergency, the Savannah River Operations Center will be notified and the drill will be placed on hold or terminated. 

