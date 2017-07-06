Savannah River Site conducting active shooter drill on July 12

The Savannah River Site will be having an active shooter emergency preparedness drill on Wednesday, July 12. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.More >>
The GreenJackets are going for the sweep on Thursday, after they took the first two games of their series against the Columbia Fireflies.More >>
Does your dog need a day at the spa? On Saturday, July 8th, the SPCA will be hosting a dog wash. Volunteers with lather, rinse and clean your pup for a good cause.More >>
Come out for a fun day in the sun at the 2017 Summer Splash Jam. This event is one of Augusta's biggest block party's.More >>
The shocking incident at Twin Peaks on June 26th, 2017 where a alleged former employee drove his car into the building and intentionally set the building on fire has brought about a broader conversation. Mental health in the workplace.More >>
