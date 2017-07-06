Savannah River Site conducting active shooter drill on July 12

The Savannah River Site will be having an active shooter emergency preparedness drill on Wednesday, July 12.

It will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m at Building 706-46A. During this time, emergency response teams will respond to the area of the drill in A area on Site. SRS Road 1 will also be barricaded at the intersection of Green Pond road, extending to the intersection of Highway 125. Emergency radio communications and other notifications will be broadcast as a part of the drill.

In the event of a real emergency, the Savannah River Operations Center will be notified and the drill will be placed on hold or terminated.

