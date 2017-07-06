UP FUR ADOPTION NOW: Peyton

Peyton made her TV debut on FOX 54 on Thursday, July 6th.

She is up for adoption now at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

She's a 1-year-old mix breed, and is extremely sweet. She's great with other dogs and gets along well with cats.

The shelter is running a special through Saturday, and dog adoption fees are $17.76. Potential adopters must be approved by the shelter.

If you're interested in adopting Peyton, please call or stop by the Aiken County Animal Shelter at 333 Wire Rd.

