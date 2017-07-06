GreenJackets Take Two from Fireflies - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

GreenJackets Take Two from Fireflies

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Image Source: GreenJackets Image Source: GreenJackets
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The GreenJackets are going for the sweep on Thursday, after they took the first two games of their series against the Columbia Fireflies.

Tuesday night's game on July Fourth was suspended due to a power outage.  The GreenJackets completed that game on Wednesday, beating the Fireflies 5-3 at Lake Olmstead Stadium.  They also beat Columbia 7-2 in their regularly scheduled game for Wednesday.  The star of the game was starting pitcher Garrett Williams who threw seven shutout innings.  

The GreenJackets will be back in action on Thursday night for the final game of the series.  First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.  Melvin Adon (1-8, 4.08 ERA) will start for the GreenJackets against Thomas Szapucki (1-2, 2.86 ERA) for the Fireflies.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

