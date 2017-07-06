SPCA dog wash

Does your dog need a day at the spa?

On Saturday, July 8th, the SPCA will be hosting a dog wash.

Volunteers with lather, rinse and clean your pup for a good cause. Ear cleaning and nail trimmings are also available.

Prices are as follows:

Small dogs (30lbs & under) $20 bath only, $30 with ear cleaning & nail trim.

Medium (30-60lbs) $25 bath only, $35 with ear cleaning & nail trim.

Large (60lbs and up) $30 bath only, $40 with ear cleaning & nail trim.

Ear cleaning only (any size) $10

Nail trim only (any size) $10

The location for the event is . 199 Willow Run Road. Aiken, South Carolina 29801

