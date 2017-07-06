SPCA dog wash - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

SPCA dog wash

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Does your dog need a day at the spa?

On Saturday, July 8th, the SPCA will be hosting a dog wash.

Volunteers with lather, rinse and clean your pup for a good cause. Ear cleaning and nail trimmings are also available.

Prices are as follows:

Small dogs (30lbs & under) $20 bath only, $30 with ear cleaning & nail trim.
Medium (30-60lbs) $25 bath only, $35 with ear cleaning & nail trim.
Large (60lbs and up) $30 bath only, $40 with ear cleaning & nail trim.

Ear cleaning only (any size) $10
Nail trim only (any size) $10

The location for the event is at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare. 199 Willow Run Road. Aiken, South Carolina 29801

