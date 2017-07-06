Does your dog need a day at the spa? On Saturday, July 8th, the SPCA will be hosting a dog wash. Volunteers with lather, rinse and clean your pup for a good cause.More >>
Come out for a fun day in the sun at the 2017 Summer Splash Jam. This event is one of Augusta's biggest block party's.More >>
The shocking incident at Twin Peaks on June 26th, 2017 where a alleged former employee drove his car into the building and intentionally set the building on fire has brought about a broader conversation. Mental health in the workplace.More >>
If you've been outside lately, you've probably been swarmed by Gnats and Mosquitoes. Mosquito experts are actually saying we have more than usual in the C-S-R-A No there's not. One Mosquito Control expert says if we continue to have a dry and warm season, these pests can be here up until the end of the year If you've been outside in the C-S-R-A recently chances are you noticed the immense heat. But the dry weather has brought us some more visitors – Gnats and Mosqu...More >>
FOX 54 first brought you the story of Austin Parks this spring, a recent high school graduate battling stage 4 cancer. For many the term "stage 4" is a reason to give up hope. It’s a journey many of us will be fortunate not to go through. The fight against cancer.More >>
