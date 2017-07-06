Summer Splash Jam - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Summer Splash Jam

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Come out for a fun day in the sun at the 2017 Summer Splash Jam. This event is one of Augusta's biggest block party's. There will be inflatables, water slides, a foam pit party and a DJ. This event is kid friendly and open to the public. Ticket prices are 5 dollars for kids and 10 dollars for adults.

Summer Splash Jam will be on Saturday July 8th and Sunday July 9th at 855 Laney Walker Blvd.

The event starts at noon.

