Twin Peaks fire brings up conversation of mental health in the workplace

Does your dog need a day at the spa? On Saturday, July 8th, the SPCA will be hosting a dog wash. Volunteers with lather, rinse and clean your pup for a good cause.More >>
Come out for a fun day in the sun at the 2017 Summer Splash Jam. This event is one of Augusta's biggest block party's.More >>
The shocking incident at Twin Peaks on June 26th, 2017 where a alleged former employee drove his car into the building and intentionally set the building on fire has brought about a broader conversation. Mental health in the workplace.More >>
If you've been outside lately, you've probably been swarmed by Gnats and Mosquitoes. Mosquito experts are actually saying we have more than usual in the C-S-R-A No there's not. One Mosquito Control expert says if we continue to have a dry and warm season, these pests can be here up until the end of the year If you've been outside in the C-S-R-A recently chances are you noticed the immense heat. But the dry weather has brought us some more visitors – Gnats and Mosqu...More >>
FOX 54 first brought you the story of Austin Parks this spring, a recent high school graduate battling stage 4 cancer. For many the term "stage 4" is a reason to give up hope. It’s a journey many of us will be fortunate not to go through. The fight against cancer.More >>
The shocking incident at Twin Peaks on June 26th, 2017 where a alleged former employee drove his car into the building and intentionally set the building on fire has brought about a broader conversation. Mental health in the workplace.More >>
People who have life-threatening reactions to insect stings should learn about a treatment shortage.More >>
Researchers found that the rate of teenage births was at a record low in 2016.More >>
For post-traumatic stress disorder sufferers, the fireworks can be a harsh reminder of their time in combat.More >>
Naloxone, marketed as the brand Narcan, is a life-saving antidote to opioid overdoses. But in many cases, they don’t seem to work to reverse the effects of acrylfentanyl and other emerging opioids.More >>
Researchers say that in emergencies putting others first can cost lives and that selfishness may be the best way to ensure more people survive.More >>
Public health experts are warning people to be safe this summer from the Zika virus.More >>
Living in Georgia may be contributing to the aging of your skin.More >>
Southwest Georgia health officials are urging people to get their flu shots now as flu season approaches.More >>
