Twin Peaks fire brings up conversation of mental health in the workplace

The shocking incident at Twin Peaks on June 26th, 2017 where a alleged former employee drove his car into the building and intentionally set the building on fire has brought about a broader conversation.

Mental health in the workplace.

Keeping a healthy work environment is one of the most important aspects of a job.

One in 6 employees suffer from, anxiety depression and unmanageable stress each year. Work is where most people spend a good amount of time, so adding extra focus on making sure the people around you are healthy is worth the effort.

This responsibility is not just up to the employees alone but the company as well.

To help reduce stress and conflict, employers can do the following:

Make expectations clear to employees.

Make sure people are heard when they have a complaint.

Make sure employees have a say in the process of change.

Individuals can help create a better environment for themselves as well as there co-workers by keeping a few things in mind.

Make sure you have outlets and hobbies.

It's important to have family or friends you can trust.

Know what options you have when it comes to reporting issues to your company.

49% of workers say they would not be comfortable disclosing a metal health issue at work.

Dr. Dale Peeples of Augusta University, says that aggressive outbursts at work don’t just come randomly.

"The most common cause of problems in the work place is going to be this continual escalation, this gradual build up of them seeing these perceived slights, keeping them inside and letting them fester and build up."

Though he says it is important to note that there can also be many outside influences such and pre-existing mental health issues, problems at home and even substance abuse.

Dr. Peeples said the most helpful thing can be co-workers coming together and checking on each other when they notice something is wrong.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.