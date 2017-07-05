Expert; Mosquitoes & Gnats will be year-long if warm weather continues

If you've been outside lately, you've probably been swarmed by Gnats and Mosquitoes.

Mosquito experts are actually saying we have more than usual in the C-S-R-A

"It's just more of an incentive to stay indoors," says Sam Daniel & Sidona Harden. For this Couple, they decided to take their nephews out for relaxation in the waters and to temporarily get away from the pests. "It is the South you know they are out. Pretty much every time you step outside there's going to be bugs."

But has the C-S-R-A has experienced more of these pests this year compared to others? Richmond County Control says we have at least for Gnats.

"The Gnats are moving further north and they're now inhabiting Richmond County and Columbia County," says Fred Koehle, Program Manager for Richmond County Mosquito Control.

Because of the dry and warm weather, we're experiencing, Gnats are moving past the Fall Line – a line that cuts across Georgia to Burke County. Typically, cities above the lines aren't expected to see many Gnats. But If this weather trend continues, people say they will be prepared.

"Bug Spray. Staying indoors. Not going outside whenever its hot but at night is when its usually the worse", says Sam Daniel.

But Koehle points out despite Gnats being a nuisance, they aren't a threat to your health. His main concern are Mosquitoes. "We have 28 specifies of Mosquitoes in Richmond County. 26 which carry diseases. If you don't do something to protect yourself, you're subject to catch one of those diseases."

2015 was the last reported case in the C-S-R-A of a mosquito infecting a person with the West Nile Virus. During this summer season, it's best to keep your bug repellant nearby.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.