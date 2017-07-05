Two men wanted for Walmart gift card scam - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Two men wanted for Walmart gift card scam

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
The CCSO suspects these two men of committing fraud at a local Walmart; CCSO.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Two men are suspected of reprogramming a Walmart gift card to make a purchase.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office needs help making a positive identification of the two men pictured.
They were seen walking out of the Walmart Marketplace location on Evans to Locks Road at about 2:35pm on June 25, 2017.

If you recognize either of the men involved, the CCSO would like you to notify an investigator immediately at (706) 541-2800.

