Two men wanted for Walmart gift card scam

Two men are suspected of reprogramming a Walmart gift card to make a purchase.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office needs help making a positive identification of the two men pictured.

They were seen walking out of the Walmart Marketplace location on Evans to Locks Road at about 2:35pm on June 25, 2017.

If you recognize either of the men involved, the CCSO would like you to notify an investigator immediately at (706) 541-2800.

