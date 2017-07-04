Independence Celebration resulted in major turnout despite Weather Delays

The Independence Day Celebration along the Riverwalk is a massive attraction that brings out thousands every year. But this year Mother Nature had plans of her own to try and at least stall the turnout. When you see the grilling, a flood of red white and blue in the commons, and tons of kids playing, it only means one thing – The Independence Day Celebration. "It means to celebrate America's freedom that so many people take for granted," says Brenda Black. Fo...More >>
The Independence Day Celebration along the Riverwalk is a massive attraction that brings out thousands every year. But this year Mother Nature had plans of her own to try and at least stall the turnout. When you see the grilling, a flood of red white and blue in the commons, and tons of kids playing, it only means one thing – The Independence Day Celebration. "It means to celebrate America's freedom that so many people take for granted," says Brenda Black. Fo...More >>
A spokesperson for Columbia County confirms people at the park will be notified if there's lightning in the area.More >>
A spokesperson for Columbia County confirms people at the park will be notified if there's lightning in the area.More >>
The heat doesn't stop the fun around here. Especially for Grovetown. This year marks the city's 31st annual 4th of July BBQ. Locals got a chance to enjoy tasty treats, a bouncy house for the kids, and of course plenty of great barbeque.More >>
The heat doesn't stop the fun around here. Especially for Grovetown. This year marks the city's 31st annual 4th of July BBQ. Locals got a chance to enjoy tasty treats, a bouncy house for the kids, and of course plenty of great barbeque.More >>
The Lincoln County Sheriff has died. Sheriff Bruce C. Beggs passed away on July 2. Coroner Paul Reviere released a statement:More >>
The Lincoln County Sheriff has died. Sheriff Bruce C. Beggs passed away on July 2. Coroner Paul Reviere released a statement:More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man and are looking for your help. 39-year-old Kelvin Hatcher is wanted for Aggravated Child Molestation and 1st Burglary.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man and are looking for your help. 39-year-old Kelvin Hatcher is wanted for Aggravated Child Molestation and 1st Burglary.More >>