Independence Celebration resulted in major turnout despite Weather Delays

The Independence Day Celebration along the Riverwalk is a massive attraction that brings out thousands every year.

But this year, Mother Nature had plans of her own to try and at least stall the turnout.

When you see the grilling, a flood of red white and blue in the commons, and tons of kids playing, it only means one thing – The Independence Day Celebration.

"It means to celebrate America's freedom that so many people take for granted," says Brenda Black.

For some people this day is one for reflection and gratefulness.

"If you look at a lot of the other countries you don't have a chance to express a lot of things, in America you can do that," says attendee, Robert Magger

"Your most average American forgets about our soldiers and their families and what their sacrifices is," says Black.

For this resident, this day means more to her than just cooking out and fireworks. She comes from a tight knit family that served our country in World War II. "I can walk the streets of my country, there's no other country on the face of this earth that you can have the freedom and the liberties we do to come down here and have fun."

And she hopes everyone enjoys themselves hearing and seeing the lights in the sky, but hopes this message resonates with them even louder. "People get caught up in the fun which they should be, but let's not forget about the families that make that sacrifice."

