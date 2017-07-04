Minor changes due to weather delays at Independence Celebrations

Rain is forcing some delays at the biggest 4th of July celebrations in the CSRA. Organizers at Augusta Common took down the bounce houses due to wind conditions, but they anticipate putting the play structures back up very soon. Vendors are still selling at the event.

Meanwhile, at last check in Evans Towne Center, the bands were 20 minutes behind schedule. Fireworks for BOOM! in the Park are now estimated to begin around 9:15 p.m.

A spokesperson for Columbia County confirms people at the park will be notified if there's lightning in the area. If an evacuation becomes necessary, the Emergency Operations Center and library buildings will be open for shelter.

Even if there's a delay, the Columbia County does not anticipate canceling the event. BOOM! in the Park is scheduled to last until 11 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.