Minor changes due to weather delays at Independence Celebrations

A spokesperson for Columbia County confirms people at the park will be notified if there's lightning in the area.More >>
The Lincoln County Sheriff has died. Sheriff Bruce C. Beggs passed away on July 2. Coroner Paul Reviere released a statement:More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man and are looking for your help. 39-year-old Kelvin Hatcher is wanted for Aggravated Child Molestation and 1st Burglary.More >>
Here is a list of the July 4th celebrations across the CSRA.More >>
FOX 54 first brought you the story of Austin Parks this spring, a recent high school graduate battling stage 4 cancer. For many the term "stage 4" is a reason to give up hope. It’s a journey many of us will be fortunate not to go through. The fight against cancer.More >>
