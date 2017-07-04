Grovetown hosts its 31st annual 4th of July BBQ

The blazing heat doesn't stop the fun around here. Especially for Grovetown. This year marks the city's 31st annual 4th of July BBQ. Locals got a chance to enjoy tasty treats, a bouncy house for the kids, and of course plenty of great barbeque.

There were even a few singing superstars who provided some live entertainment on the karaoke machine.



Mayor Gary Jones of Grovetown couldn't be more proud of the turnout. "We put it together for the citizens to have something they can come out and enjoy that doesn't cost them any money. We think it's a good turnout. Certainly look as if we've had 1,000 plus people already," says Mayor Jones.



Vendors were posted outside selling anything from jewelry to pork rinds!



"We have a good venue obviously at Liberty Park. We have the room to get the people in. We're able to serve them on the inside with plenty of places to sit down and eat. We also have plates to go for folks," says Mayor Jones.



The big event attracts barbeque veterans like Burt Rayburn who always have a good time. "The barbeque is great. I've come here every year for the past 5 years. Hooray for Grovetown for doing this!," says Rayburn.



The barbeque has even brought out a few first-timers like new resident Shameka McArthur. "This is my first time coming out here. Just moved to Grovetown in April. So it's my first time bringing me and my kids out. Yea they're having a good time and that's what it's all about," says McArthur.



The barbeque went on from 10am-4pm. But if you missed out, don't worry because it will be back again next year!

