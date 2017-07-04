Lincoln Co. Sheriff dies of apparent heart attack - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Lincoln Co. Sheriff dies of apparent heart attack

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Lincoln County Sheriff has died. Sheriff Bruce C. Beggs passed away on July 2. Coroner Paul Reviere released a statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Sheriff Bruce C. Beggs unexpectedly passed away last night. He suffered an apparent heart attack while walking his dog in the neighborhood. Of course, no arrangements have been made at this time regarding services. In accordance with OCGA 15-16-8, the Chief Deputy serving under Sheriff Beggs, Sid Hatfield shall resume the office of Interim Sheriff until a special election can be held to fill the unexpired term"

