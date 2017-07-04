Richmond County authorities searching for alleged child molester - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County authorities searching for alleged child molester

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Man wanted for Child Molestation; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office Man wanted for Child Molestation; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man and they need your help.

39-year-old Kelvin Hatcher is wanted for Aggravated Child Molestation and 1st-degree Burglary. The incident occurred July 3 at an Augusta residence. He is known to frequent the Milledgeville Rd. area. 

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Kelvin Hatcher is asked to notify the Richmond County Sheriff's Office or Inv. Christopher Harvey with the Criminal Investigation Division at 706-821-1080.

Callers may remain anonymous.

