Aiken County accident leaves one dead - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken County accident leaves one dead

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

A Warrenville man is dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County. 

The pedestrian was struck by a 2001 Buick as he was trying to cross Highway 421 near Crossover Rd. He is identified as 51-year-old Belton Day. The driver of that car was Marty Addison.  He was taken into custody by Highway Patrol for an alleged DUI. 

An autopsy and toxicology are pending. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Austin Park's Battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma Cancer

    Austin Park's Battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma Cancer

    Monday, July 3 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:34:51 GMT

    FOX 54 first brought you the story of Austin Parks this spring, a recent high school graduate battling stage 4 cancer.  For many the term "stage 4" is a reason to give up hope.  It’s a journey many of us will be fortunate not to go through. The fight against cancer. 

    More >>

    FOX 54 first brought you the story of Austin Parks this spring, a recent high school graduate battling stage 4 cancer.  For many the term "stage 4" is a reason to give up hope.  It’s a journey many of us will be fortunate not to go through. The fight against cancer. 

    More >>

  • Warrenville woman killed in Hwy 278 crash

    Warrenville woman killed in Hwy 278 crash

    Monday, July 3 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-07-03 23:32:17 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, twenty-six-year-old Britney L. McGee of Warrenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Cary east on Hwy 278 near Hammond Road when she crossed into the westbound land and struck a 2013 Ford F150 head-on.

    More >>

    According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, twenty-six-year-old Britney L. McGee of Warrenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Cary east on Hwy 278 near Hammond Road when she crossed into the westbound land and struck a 2013 Ford F150 head-on.

    More >>

  • Aiken County accident leaves one dead

    Aiken County accident leaves one dead

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 7:09 AM EDT2017-07-04 11:09:27 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    A Warrenville man is dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County.  A pedestrian was struck by a 2001 Buick as he was trying to...

    More >>

    A Warrenville man is dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County.  A pedestrian was struck by a 2001 Buick as he was trying to...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly