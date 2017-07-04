Aiken County accident leaves one dead

A Warrenville man is dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County.

The pedestrian was struck by a 2001 Buick as he was trying to cross Highway 421 near Crossover Rd. He is identified as 51-year-old Belton Day. The driver of that car was Marty Addison. He was taken into custody by Highway Patrol for an alleged DUI.

An autopsy and toxicology are pending.

