Burke County holds Mad Anthony's Big Boom Fireworks Extravaganza

On July 3, Burke County kicked off it's Independence Day celebration.

Mad Anthony's Big Boom Fireworks Extravaganza brought many folks out to the Burke County Recreation complex. FOX54's Miya Payton was there as people camped out to watch the show.

Despite the rainy weather many still came out to enjoy tailgating, music, games, food, and of course fireworks. "My favorite part is the at the end the grand finale", says Ka'lyn Wardrop, who came with her family to watch the fireworks.

Organizer Don Lively says fireworks bring a lot of fun and attention but it's important to remember that this is a patriotic event. "They can not mistake this for just another cooking -- hot dog holiday this is the real thing."

Among the people attending the show was Waynesboro Mayor Carswell. He always looks forward to the fireworks and believes the event brings everyone together. "Everybody comes out with their family for the event and it is a good fellowship for the whole community. And he agrees with Lively that the meaning of Independence Day should be remembered as we celebrate tonight and the rest of this week. I hope that through the fireworks, through the fun fellowship, and eating everyone remembers that this is when we became an nation under God."

Organizers say that the money raised for the show come strictly from the community, local businesses, and churches.

