Lake Thurmond's low water levels could threaten water safety

The water levels at Lake Thurmond dam have been very low throughout the year and there doesn’t seem to be a rise in sight. As the summer continues to send a wave of heat throughout the Southeast area, the rainfall hasn’t quite kept up.

And Lake Thurmond’s water levels have been suffering due to the drought. The safety of residents who visit the lake often could shift. “The area that we normally cornered off as comfortable and safe for people to swim in is now basically dry. And so what’s beyond these yellow lines? We aren’t sure," says Kevin Madsen, Park Ranger for Lake Thurmond.

Madsen urges lake goers to utilize the lakeside life jackets provided by the lake and use caution when swimming and boating. “We try to present that message to the public. We have life jacket loaner boards. We don’t ask for anything but just to use them and be safe while in the water.”

And the parents couldn’t agree more. Guy Randolph visits the park with his family frequently and says he makes sure his children never swims without a life jacket. “I don’t give them a choice. You go in the water, you put on a life jacket. Whether you can swim or not. We come out here to have fun. Not for any type of devastation. The park actually provides life jackets for your kids. Use them," says Randolph.

Residents and Park rangers are hoping that some consistent rainfall comes soon and bring the waters back to a normal level. But until then, the big message is to swim within your bounds and always swim safe.

“With the lake level being low, folks are trying to swim out to islands, swim across coast, swim out to buoys and that’s where we’ve seen the most drownings in the past. Be safe, be cautious, and don’t overestimate those abilities. Have a buddy system here, have somebody watching out for you, and don’t exceed your limits," says Madsen.

