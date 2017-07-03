Lake Thurmond's low water levels could threaten water safety

On July 3, Burke County kicked off it's Independence Day celebration. Mad Anthony's Big Boom Fireworks Extravaganza brought many folks out to the Burke County Recreation complex.More >>
FOX 54 first brought you the story of Austin Parks this spring, a recent high school graduate battling stage 4 cancer. For many the term "stage 4" is a reason to give up hope. It’s a journey many of us will be fortunate not to go through. The fight against cancer.More >>
As the summer continues to send a wave of heat throughout the Southeast area the rainfall hasn’t quite kept up. Lake Thurmond’s water levels have been suffering due to the drought.More >>
According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, twenty-six-year-old Britney L. McGee of Warrenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Cary east on Hwy 278 near Hammond Road when she crossed into the westbound land and struck a 2013 Ford F150 head-on.More >>
Officials have identified the man killed in the accident on Old Waynesboro Road Monday afternoon. The man has been identified as sixty-three-year-old Earl L. Davis of Hephzibah.More >>
