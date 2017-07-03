Warrenville woman killed in Hwy 278 crash

An Aiken County woman was killed Monday afternoon in a crash in Beech Island.

According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, twenty-six-year-old Britney L. McGee of Warrenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Cary east on Hwy 278 near Hammond Road when she crossed into the westbound land and struck a 2013 Ford F150 head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drive of the truck was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Toxicology on McGee is pending in this ongoing investigation.

