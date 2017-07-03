Warrenville woman killed in Hwy 278 crash - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Warrenville woman killed in Hwy 278 crash

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG

An Aiken County woman was killed Monday afternoon in a crash in Beech Island.

According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, twenty-six-year-old Britney L. McGee of Warrenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Cary east on Hwy 278 near Hammond Road when she crossed into the westbound land and struck a 2013 Ford F150 head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drive of the truck was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Toxicology on McGee is pending in this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Burke County holds Mad Anthony's Big Boom Fireworks Extravaganza

    Burke County holds Mad Anthony's Big Boom Fireworks Extravaganza

    Monday, July 3 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:36:02 GMT
    Burke County holds Mad Anthony's Big Boom Fireworks Extravaganza wfxgBurke County holds Mad Anthony's Big Boom Fireworks Extravaganza wfxg

    On July 3, Burke County kicked off it's Independence Day celebration. Mad Anthony's Big Boom Fireworks Extravaganza brought many folks out to the Burke County Recreation complex.

    More >>

    On July 3, Burke County kicked off it's Independence Day celebration. Mad Anthony's Big Boom Fireworks Extravaganza brought many folks out to the Burke County Recreation complex.

    More >>

  • Austin Parks Battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma Cancer

    Austin Parks Battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma Cancer

    Monday, July 3 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:34:51 GMT

    FOX 54 first brought you the story of Austin Parks this spring, a recent high school graduate battling stage 4 cancer.  For many the term "stage 4" is a reason to give up hope.  It’s a journey many of us will be fortunate not to go through. The fight against cancer. 

    More >>

    FOX 54 first brought you the story of Austin Parks this spring, a recent high school graduate battling stage 4 cancer.  For many the term "stage 4" is a reason to give up hope.  It’s a journey many of us will be fortunate not to go through. The fight against cancer. 

    More >>

  • Lake Thurmond's low water levels could threaten water safety

    Lake Thurmond's low water levels could threaten water safety

    Monday, July 3 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-07-04 00:53:08 GMT

    As the summer continues to send a wave of heat throughout the Southeast area the rainfall hasn’t quite kept up. Lake Thurmond’s water levels have been suffering due to the drought.

    More >>

    As the summer continues to send a wave of heat throughout the Southeast area the rainfall hasn’t quite kept up. Lake Thurmond’s water levels have been suffering due to the drought.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly