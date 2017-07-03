UPDATE: Hephzibah man killed in Old Waynesboro Rd. crash - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Hephzibah man killed in Old Waynesboro Rd. crash

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Deadly crash on Old Waynesboro Rd. 7/3/17 (WFXG) Deadly crash on Old Waynesboro Rd. 7/3/17 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: Officials have identified the man killed in the accident on Old Waynesboro Road Monday afternoon.

The man has been identified as sixty-three-year-old Earl L. Davis of Hephzibah. He died at the Augusta University Medical Center ER as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: Traffic on Old Waynesboro Road is slowed while the Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigates a crash.

The one-vehicle crash happened on the 4000 block of Old Waynesboro Road. That portion of the road is closed in that area. Traffic is being diverted at Rio Pinar Road and at Goshen Road.

If you are heading to the Goshen subdivision, please seek an alternate route.

