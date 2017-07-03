UPDATE: Missing elderly man found in Columbia County

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has canceled the lookout for Charles Goffe. He has been found safe in Columbia County.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly man.

Seventy-five-year-old Charles Edward Goffe was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 3 at 2812 Ridgeview Drive. He is 5-feet-10-inches and around 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He suffers from memory loss due to a stroke.

If you've seen Charles Goffe or know where he may be, please contact Investigator Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451 or any investigator at 706-821-1020.

