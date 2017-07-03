Beech Island woman killed in Storm Branch Rd. crash - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Beech Island woman killed in Storm Branch Rd. crash

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

A Beech Island Woman was killed Sunday night when her car crashed on Storm Branch Road.

According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carton, forty-nine-year-old Angela Denise Johnson was driving her 2015 Toyota at over 100 mph on Storm Branch Road Sunday night. Her vehicle left the road on a curve and rolled several times, ejecting her from the vehicle.

Johnson was found by an Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputy at around 10:37 p.m. She later died from multiple body trauma at Augusta University Medial Center. A toxicology test is still pending.

