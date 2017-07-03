Edgefield man dies in motorcycle crash

An autopsy will not be performed in the death of 31-year-old Aaron Rouse; (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)

A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.

Aaron Rouse died at about 3:40pm from blunt force trauma when he struck a guardrail.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Rouse lost control of his motorcycle while traveling east on Riverwatch Parkway toward 15th Street.

This was a one-vehicle accident and it is not know why he drifted into the guardrail.

Kenneth Boose, Richmond County's coroner, says no autopsy is going to be performed.

