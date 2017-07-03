UPDATE: Grovetown Dept. of Public Safety finds missing man

The Grovetown Department of Public Safety was looking for Jimmie Daniel, who was missing since June 30th 2017. He was last seen on Nantucket Circle in Grovetown wearing blue jean pants and a red t-shirt.

WFXG FOX 54 has been told Grovetown's Department of Public Safety has made contact with Daniel.

