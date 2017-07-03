UPDATE: Grovetown Dept. of Public Safety finds missing man - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Grovetown Dept. of Public Safety finds missing man

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Jimmie Daniel, missing person. Credit: Grovetown Dept. of Public Safety Jimmie Daniel, missing person. Credit: Grovetown Dept. of Public Safety
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

The Grovetown Department of Public Safety was looking for Jimmie Daniel, who was missing since June 30th 2017. He was last seen on Nantucket Circle in Grovetown wearing blue jean pants and a red t-shirt.

WFXG FOX 54 has been told Grovetown's Department of Public Safety has made contact with Daniel.

