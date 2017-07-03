UPDATE: Grovetown Dept. of Public Safety finds missing man

A Beech Island Woman was killed Sunday night when her car crashed on Storm Branch Road. According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carton, forty-nine-year-old Angela Denise Johnson was driving her 2015 Toyota at over 100 mph on Storm Branch Road Sunday night.More >>
A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.
The Grovetown Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a missing person. Jimmie Daniel has been missing since June 30th 2017. He was last seen on Nantucket Circle in Grovetown wearing blue jean pants and a red t-shirt. He's a black male, about 5'6", and 230 lbs. He has short black hair with brown eyes. If you have any leads you're asked to call Investigator Reeves.
A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.
