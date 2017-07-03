Additional temporary road closures 4th of July

There will be a ceremony on the 500 block of Greene St. at the Signer's Monument on July 4th.

This will close Greene St. closed east and west between 5th and 6th street. Monument St. at Ellis St. will also be closed during this ceremony. This will last 8-10 a.m. If there's bad weather the event will be at the Municipal Building (535 Telfair St).

At night there will be multiple closures. With the exception of the bridge closure, the other street closures will happen at 6 p.m.

Bay St. at the Gordon Highway exit ramp traffic will turn right to travel east on Bay St.

5th St. Bridge will also be closed to all traffic starting at 7 a.m. on July 4th and will re-open around midnight.

All streets 5th-12th Street will be closed to traffic between Broad and Reynolds. Reynolds St. and Jones St. will be closed to eastbound traffic.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Everyone is asked to be careful when driving and follow the Deputies' directions while out and about.

