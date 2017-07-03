River Watch Parkway traffic will now shift July 11 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

River Watch Parkway traffic will now shift July 11

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor

Courtesy: GDOT Courtesy: GDOT
MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) -

E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. plans to make a traffic shift on River Watch Parkway Tuesday, July 11, beginning on the east side of the intersection at Old Evans Road/Blue Ridge Drive and extending to approximately Stage Coach Way.

This will move traffic to each side of the new roadway, allowing for construction of the concrete median.

The eastbound traffic will stay in the same location, but the westbound flow will shift over to the newly constructed lanes.

