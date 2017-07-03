Boom in the Park temporary road closures

If you’re heading out Tuesday for some July 4th fun some road changes might effect your drive.

As far as Columbia County’s "Boom in the Park" at Evans Towne Center there’s a few changes. The roadway that starts at Evans Town Center Blvd. and heads back to the Kroger Shopping Center will be closed. This closure is set for 1pm to midnight.

Also closing for the event is Evans Town Center Boulevard, from the rear entrance to Kroger to Ronald Reagan Drive. This temporary road closure starts at 5pm and opens back up at midnight.

