Boom in the Park temporary road closures - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Boom in the Park temporary road closures

Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

If you’re heading out Tuesday for some July 4th fun some road changes might effect your drive.

As far as Columbia County’s "Boom in the Park" at Evans Towne Center there’s a few changes. The roadway that starts at Evans Town Center Blvd. and heads back to the Kroger Shopping Center will be closed. This closure is set for 1pm to midnight.

Also closing for the event is Evans Town Center Boulevard, from the rear entrance to Kroger to Ronald Reagan Drive. This temporary road closure starts at 5pm and opens back up at midnight.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Beech Island woman killed in Storm Branch Rd. crash

    Beech Island woman killed in Storm Branch Rd. crash

    Monday, July 3 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-07-03 17:04:19 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    A Beech Island Woman was killed Sunday night when her car crashed on Storm Branch Road. According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carton, forty-nine-year-old Angela Denise Johnson was driving her 2015 Toyota at over 100 mph on Storm Branch Road Sunday night.

    More >>

    A Beech Island Woman was killed Sunday night when her car crashed on Storm Branch Road. According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carton, forty-nine-year-old Angela Denise Johnson was driving her 2015 Toyota at over 100 mph on Storm Branch Road Sunday night.

    More >>

  • Trump tweet offers 'help' to dying British baby #Charliegard

    Trump tweet offers 'help' to dying British baby #Charliegard

    Monday, July 3 2017 12:09 PM EDT2017-07-03 16:09:55 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-07-03 16:49:48 GMT

    A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.

    More >>

    A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.

    More >>

  • 7-week-old baby found dead in van

    7-week-old baby found dead in van

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:01:00 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:01:00 GMT

    The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.

    More >>

    The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly