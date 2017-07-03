CDC warns public about rising parasitic bacteria in public pools

A Beech Island Woman was killed Sunday night when her car crashed on Storm Branch Road. According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carton, forty-nine-year-old Angela Denise Johnson was driving her 2015 Toyota at over 100 mph on Storm Branch Road Sunday night.More >>
Doctors Hospital is set to launch a $19.8 million expansion in July. The hospital kicked-off the Emergency Department Expansion project with a groundbreaking Monday morning. The 14-month project will create a largerMore >>
A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.More >>
There will be a ceremony on the 500 block of Greene St. at the Signer's Monument on July 4th. This will close Greene St. closed east and west between 5th and 6th street. Monument St. at Ellis St. will also be closed during this ceremony. This will lastMore >>
E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. plans to make a traffic shift on River Watch Parkway Tuesday, July 11, beginning on the east side of the intersection at Old Evans Road/Blue Ridge Drive and extending to approximately Stage Coach Way.More >>
