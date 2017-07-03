CDC warns public about rising parasitic bacteria in public pools

Summer is in full swing and many people have already started to head to the pools. But before you start perfecting your backstroke there is something you should know.

A report from the CDC says that parasitic outbreaks in public pools and water parks have doubled since 2014. And the main culprit in these outbreaks is a parasite known as “crypto”. It is a fecal bacteria and that’s usually the cause when it comes to spreading infections in pools.

The problem is that crypto is pretty resistant to chlorine and it’s hard to get enough chlorine in pools to get rid of it. Crypto can survive up to 10 days in properly treated water.

If you’re probably wondering “how do I contract this in a pool?” The answer is: these parasites spread through swallowing water.

So when you’re diving and swimming try to swallow as little water as possible.

How do these parasites get there?

Dr.David Haburchak from Augusta University, explains, "so the highest risk swimming pools would be places where there are young children under 2 years of age or in diapers.:

Though it’s innocent, diapers whether they are swim diapers or regular diapers, they aren’t fool proof when it comes to diarrhea. And that what happens when you come in contact with these parasites.

Dr. Haburchak says if you do have diarrhea that lasts longer than a few days and over the counter medication doesn’t work, you should see a physician because Crypto can be hard to treat.

His best advice is to keep kids under the age of 3 who may be in diapers in a separate swimming area.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved