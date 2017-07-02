Jones family raises awareness about mental illness

Four years ago, a tragedy struck Hephzibah: a man charged with murdering his parents and younger brother. Authorities say Ryan Jones shot all three and burned their bodies in the woods.More >>
The 4th of July is right around the corner and people they are reminded of some important laws regarding fireworks. Such as the legal age to purchase fireworks and curfews.More >>
As family and friends mourned the loss of Deputy Gregory Cooke today, he was remembered as a loving husband, father, deputy, and neighborhood friend to the children on Sylvester Street.The funeral took place at 11 A.M. this morning at Beulah Grove Baptist Church. But the admiration and appreciation for Deputy Gregory started long before then.More >>
Fireworks can make businesses a lot of money fast--and joining me live is an example of that. Dwayne Weatherman is the owner of Sweetwater BP, a business that's been in his family for forty-three years. The 4th of July and New Year's can drive $30 to $50 thousand in revenue to his business.More >>
Here is a list of the July 4th celebrations across the CSRA.More >>
