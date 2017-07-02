Jones family raises awareness about mental illness - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Jones family raises awareness about mental illness

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Four years ago, a tragedy struck Hephzibah: a man charged with murdering his parents and younger brother. Authorities say Ryan Jones shot all three and burned their bodies in the woods. Now his siblings are speaking out about the importance of seeking help for mental illness. On July 1, family members shined a light on what they believe is important -- mental illness.


"The most important thing about today is that we take a stand to say we will talk about it. It is a topic we do not need to tip toe around.",  says Steven Jones, who is the son of the victims. The family invited the community to participate in a Mental Brake Walk at the Augusta Riverwalk. A one mile walk to honor loved ones who were affected by mental illness and those who are still living with it today. "We can sit and be angry, we can sit in depression, or we can stand up and speak. And we are choosing to speak and empower others as well."

Special guests at the event talked about ways to break the stigma of mental illness. "Sit down and talk. Just have that ice breaker conversation to see where they might be mentally. You can not diagnose because you are not doctor but if you see symptoms or warning signs say something.", explains Kip Robinson, who is a family friend.  

While the family can not change what happened, they are determined to bring attention to mental health education. "If we can touch one person, that may be the difference between saving a life or not.", says Randy Jones, who is the son of the victims.  
 

