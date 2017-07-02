Locals speak out about the legal age to buy fireworks in Georgia and South Carolina

July 4 is right around the corner and people are reminded of some important laws regarding fireworks. Such as the legal age to purchase fireworks and curfews. FOX 54s Miya Payton spoke to locals who are hoping people obey laws this upcoming week.



Many folks have are ready started the Independence Day celebration with cookouts, boating on the lake, and most of all watching fireworks. But along with the fun come rules to remember. In Georgia you can only ignite fireworks until midnight on July 4 and not after nine any other night. Andre Heyward is a local and says he hopes to see more cops out enforcing this law. "All this week I have been hearing fireworks at two and three o'clock in the morning. On the weekend I do not really mind that much, but when you have to get up in the morning it is something that works peoples nerves."



If you're planning on purchasing fireworks, it is important to know that Georgia and South Carolina have different laws. In South Carolina the legal age to buy fireworks is sixteen but in Georgia the age is eighteen. Another local Jose Medina has worked most of his life in medicine and has seen many young kids get hurt. He says Georgia law is there to protect them. "I have seen injuries from young children. The supervision is not always there so I definitely agree with the eighteen age limit."



Whether your in South Carolina or Georgia, remember the laws are in place to ensure a safe celebration for you and your neighbor.

