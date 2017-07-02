Travelers find different ways to celebrate Independence Day

Fireworks and BBQs are all some of the traditional ways Independence Day is celebrated. However, some prefer a quieter, cooler setting to celebrate our nation's holiday.

The Zieglers are avid travelers from Florida who have developed a liking for the southern charm of Georgia. “We’ve been to Blairsville several times we love it. It has a really nice laid-back vibe. There’s good hiking; there’s a pretty lake. Going to some art galleries, seeing some potter’s studios," says Celanne Ziegler.

They particularly enjoy the scenery and hospitality as they drive through North Augusta. “It’s beautiful. It’s beautifully laid out. It seems open. The homes are beautifully maintained and cared for. We recognize a pretty area when we see one and this is really special," says Ziegler.

And when asked if they enjoy the fireworks, there response was a solid, no! But another group is doing something a little different for the 4th of July. They are GeoCachers or national treasure hunters. "GeoCashing is just a treasure hunt. We use high tech satellites to get coordinates for a location. We go through and find any type of treasure. It can be something as big as a pin cap or a nano can," says Michelle Rogers a local Geochacher.

There are about 7 million GeoCashers worldwide and 3 million that are active. They have not only decided to celebrate Independence Day, but also National Canada Day. "We chose today and it’s just a couple hours and after that everybody can do their 4th of July. But we are celebrating Canada because they’re our friends. They’re our neighbors," says Kathy Zappacosta a GeoCacher from Augusta.

No matter how you choose to celebrate it… Independence Day is all about pride and patriotism and there are several ways to show it.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved