Family and friends say goodbye to Deputy Gregory Cooke

As family and friends mourned the loss of Deputy Gregory Cooke Friday, he was remembered as a loving husband, father, deputy and neighborhood friend to the children on Sylvester Street.

The funeral took place at Beulah Grove Baptist Church. But the admiration and appreciation for Deputy Gregory started long before then.

Before his passing, Deputy Cooke would take time out of his 12-hour day to shoot hoops with the children on Sylvester Street, a street he patrolled often. He was no longer just a local police officer to them. He became their friend.

Earlier this month, they lost their friend when 43-year-old Cooke was shot on Lennox Road during a domestic dispute. But despite his sudden passing, friends and family are remembering him as a beacon of light.

“I found him to be very intelligent. He had a great sense of humor. And everybody liked to be around him," says Lt. Rollins.

Lieutenant Allan Rollins spent most of his time with Cooke during his training days. And during that time, Cooke caught his eye.

“Having been retired military, when he came into the classroom, he wasn’t like your normal rookie cadet, so to speak. He liked to have the banter back and forth. He liked to have an exchange of ideas and talk back and forth, not just sit in the classroom and listen," says Lt. Rollins.

And now he will be remembered for being one of the best deputies in Richmond County.

“I thought he was an outstanding deputy. After talking to all his training officers, talking with all the people that rode with him every single day, that he was going to be an outstanding law enforcement officer for RichmondCountyy and he really truly had the desire and the drive to do it," says Lt. Rollins.

Lt. Rollins says that overall, Cooke always showed a willingness to learn and be the best that he could be for the people of Richmond County.

Following the funeral service, close family, friends and deputies said goodbye as Deputy Cooke’s body was laid to rest at the Bellevue Memorial Garden.