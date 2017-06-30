$2,500 reward offered in Latania Carwell case

The Richmond County is offering a $2,500 reward for information in the case of Latania Carwell.

Thanks to a donation from a local business, the sheriff's office is now able to offer this reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons involved in the disappearance of Latania Carwell or the location of her remains.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Lucas Grant at 706-821-1020 or the sheriff's office at 706-821-1080.

