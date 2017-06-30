$2,500 reward offered in Latania Carwell case - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

$2,500 reward offered in Latania Carwell case

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Latania Carwell (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Latania Carwell (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County is offering a $2,500 reward for information in the case of Latania Carwell.

Thanks to a donation from a local business, the sheriff's office is now able to offer this reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons involved in the disappearance of Latania Carwell or the location of her remains.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Lucas Grant at 706-821-1020 or the sheriff's office at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • $2,500 reward offered in Latania Carwell case

    $2,500 reward offered in Latania Carwell case

    Friday, June 30 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-06-30 19:37:23 GMT
    Latania Carwell (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Latania Carwell (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons involved in the disappearance of Latania Carwell or the location of her remains.

    More >>

    The Richmond County is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons involved in the disappearance of Latania Carwell or the location of her remains.

    More >>

  • Aiken Co. investigators searching for Wagener burglary suspect

    Aiken Co. investigators searching for Wagener burglary suspect

    Friday, June 30 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-06-30 19:04:54 GMT
    Desi Armaz Gleaten AKA "Quad B" (source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)Desi Armaz Gleaten AKA "Quad B" (source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

    At around 8:30 p.m. on June 8, deputies responded to a burglary at a home on the 3600 block of Old 96 Indian Trail in Wagener. The homeowners told deputies that doors to the home and an adjoining shop had been forced open and both buildings ransacked.

    More >>

    At around 8:30 p.m. on June 8, deputies responded to a burglary at a home on the 3600 block of Old 96 Indian Trail in Wagener. The homeowners told deputies that doors to the home and an adjoining shop had been forced open and both buildings ransacked.

    More >>

  • Keeping yourself safe this Independence Day is simple

    Keeping yourself safe this Independence Day is simple

    Friday, June 30 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-06-30 15:39:18 GMT
    Whether they're fireworks or bottle rockets, keeping your distance is the number one way to stay safe with this equipment; WFXG.Whether they're fireworks or bottle rockets, keeping your distance is the number one way to stay safe with this equipment; WFXG.
    Fireworks can make businesses a lot of money fast--and joining me live is an example of that. Dwayne Weatherman is the owner of Sweetwater BP...a business that's been in his family for 43 years. The 4th of July and New Year's can drive 30-to-50 thousand dollars in revenue to his business. Nothing says Independence Day like the crackle of a firework. The fourth of July is just around the bend, and this time of the year is marked with both celebration and profit. Dwayne Weatherman is ...More >>
    Fireworks can make businesses a lot of money fast--and joining me live is an example of that. Dwayne Weatherman is the owner of Sweetwater BP...a business that's been in his family for 43 years. The 4th of July and New Year's can drive 30-to-50 thousand dollars in revenue to his business. Nothing says Independence Day like the crackle of a firework. The fourth of July is just around the bend, and this time of the year is marked with both celebration and profit. Dwayne Weatherman is ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly