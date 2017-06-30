Aiken Co. investigators searching for Wagener burglary suspect

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a burglary suspect.

At around 8:30 p.m. on June 8, deputies responded to a burglary at a home on the 3600 block of Old 96 Indian Trail in Wagener. The homeowners told deputies that doors to the home and an adjoining shop had been forced open and both buildings ransacked. Over the course of the investigation, it was determined at twenty-six-year-old Desi Armaz Gleaton AKA "Quad B" was responsible for the burglary and warrants were issued for his arrest. He is wanted for first-degree burglary and grand larceny.

Gleaton is 5-feet-11-inches and around 320 lbs. If you have any information about his location, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.

