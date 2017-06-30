Aiken Co. investigators searching for Wagener burglary suspect

The Richmond County is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons involved in the disappearance of Latania Carwell or the location of her remains.More >>
The Richmond County is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons involved in the disappearance of Latania Carwell or the location of her remains.More >>
At around 8:30 p.m. on June 8, deputies responded to a burglary at a home on the 3600 block of Old 96 Indian Trail in Wagener. The homeowners told deputies that doors to the home and an adjoining shop had been forced open and both buildings ransacked.More >>
At around 8:30 p.m. on June 8, deputies responded to a burglary at a home on the 3600 block of Old 96 Indian Trail in Wagener. The homeowners told deputies that doors to the home and an adjoining shop had been forced open and both buildings ransacked.More >>
County artist Chris Janson will be performing at the Bell Auditorium on Saturday, October 21.More >>
County artist Chris Janson will be performing at the Bell Auditorium on Saturday, October 21.More >>
Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a man in connection with the shooting of Randy Norman Jr. at an apartment complex in McCormick. Lamont Frantrez Elmore, 23, was charged with attempted murder.More >>
Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a man in connection with the shooting of Randy Norman Jr. at an apartment complex in McCormick. Lamont Frantrez Elmore, 23, was charged with attempted murder.More >>