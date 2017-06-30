Keeping yourself safe this Independence Day is simple - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Keeping yourself safe this Independence Day is simple

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Whether they're fireworks or bottle rockets, keeping your distance is the number one way to stay safe with this equipment; WFXG. Whether they're fireworks or bottle rockets, keeping your distance is the number one way to stay safe with this equipment; WFXG.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

Fireworks can make businesses a lot of money fast--and joining me live is an example of that.
Dwayne Weatherman is the owner of Sweetwater BP...a business that's been in his family for 43 years.
The 4th of July and New Year's can drive 30-to-50 thousand dollars in revenue to his business.

Nothing says Independence Day like the crackle of a firework.
The fourth of July is just around the bend, and this time of the year is marked with both celebration and profit.

Dwayne Weatherman is the owner of Fireworks Heaven off of Edgefield Road in North Augusta.
During 'explosive' holidays, such as Independence Day and New Year's, he amasses stockpiles of fireworks.

He's been selling them for 20 years, and spreading the word of safety is a chief concern.

Weather says to always keep water nearby to quickly put an end to any errant fuses.
And if you come across a dud, dunk it in water and throw it out.

The number one but of advice, though, is to simply keep your distance from them. 75 feet away is the rule.

He says immaturity lands a lot of people in the hospital on its own.

"Don't shoot bottle rockets at each other," Weatherman said. "Everybody wants to take a bottle rocket and shoot each other. I've seen people actually have burnt spots on them where they've been hit, and it's not pretty."

Remember, you have to be 16 years old to buy fireworks in South Carolina and 18 in Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Keeping yourself safe this Independence Day is simple

    Keeping yourself safe this Independence Day is simple

    Friday, June 30 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-06-30 15:39:18 GMT
    Whether they're fireworks or bottle rockets, keeping your distance is the number one way to stay safe with this equipment; WFXG.Whether they're fireworks or bottle rockets, keeping your distance is the number one way to stay safe with this equipment; WFXG.
    Fireworks can make businesses a lot of money fast--and joining me live is an example of that. Dwayne Weatherman is the owner of Sweetwater BP...a business that's been in his family for 43 years. The 4th of July and New Year's can drive 30-to-50 thousand dollars in revenue to his business. Nothing says Independence Day like the crackle of a firework. The fourth of July is just around the bend, and this time of the year is marked with both celebration and profit. Dwayne Weatherman is ...More >>
    Fireworks can make businesses a lot of money fast--and joining me live is an example of that. Dwayne Weatherman is the owner of Sweetwater BP...a business that's been in his family for 43 years. The 4th of July and New Year's can drive 30-to-50 thousand dollars in revenue to his business. Nothing says Independence Day like the crackle of a firework. The fourth of July is just around the bend, and this time of the year is marked with both celebration and profit. Dwayne Weatherman is ...More >>

  • Chris Janson coming to Bell Auditorium

    Chris Janson coming to Bell Auditorium

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-30 14:53:43 GMT
    Source: Augusta Entertainment ComplexSource: Augusta Entertainment Complex

    County artist Chris Janson will be performing at the Bell Auditorium on Saturday, October 21. 

    More >>

    County artist Chris Janson will be performing at the Bell Auditorium on Saturday, October 21. 

    More >>

  • McCormick man charged in shooting

    McCormick man charged in shooting

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-30 14:30:55 GMT
    Tobacco Rd. Amex Mart robbed; Source: WFXGTobacco Rd. Amex Mart robbed; Source: WFXG

    Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a man in connection with the shooting of Randy Norman Jr. at an apartment complex in McCormick. Lamont Frantrez Elmore, 23, was charged with attempted murder. 

    More >>

    Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a man in connection with the shooting of Randy Norman Jr. at an apartment complex in McCormick. Lamont Frantrez Elmore, 23, was charged with attempted murder. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly