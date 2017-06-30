Keeping yourself safe this Independence Day is simple

Whether they're fireworks or bottle rockets, keeping your distance is the number one way to stay safe with this equipment; WFXG.

Fireworks can make businesses a lot of money fast--and joining me live is an example of that.

Dwayne Weatherman is the owner of Sweetwater BP...a business that's been in his family for 43 years.

The 4th of July and New Year's can drive 30-to-50 thousand dollars in revenue to his business.

Nothing says Independence Day like the crackle of a firework.

The fourth of July is just around the bend, and this time of the year is marked with both celebration and profit.

Dwayne Weatherman is the owner of Fireworks Heaven off of Edgefield Road in North Augusta.

During 'explosive' holidays, such as Independence Day and New Year's, he amasses stockpiles of fireworks.

He's been selling them for 20 years, and spreading the word of safety is a chief concern.

Weather says to always keep water nearby to quickly put an end to any errant fuses.

And if you come across a dud, dunk it in water and throw it out.

The number one but of advice, though, is to simply keep your distance from them. 75 feet away is the rule.

He says immaturity lands a lot of people in the hospital on its own.

"Don't shoot bottle rockets at each other," Weatherman said. "Everybody wants to take a bottle rocket and shoot each other. I've seen people actually have burnt spots on them where they've been hit, and it's not pretty."

Remember, you have to be 16 years old to buy fireworks in South Carolina and 18 in Georgia.

