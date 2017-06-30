Chris Janson coming to Bell Auditorium

County artist Chris Janson will be performing at the Bell Auditorium on Saturday, October 21. Tickets go onsale Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. They will be available at georgialinatix.com, (877)-428-4849, and the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

Last year, his #1 Platinum single "Buy Me A Boat" was the 7th bestselling country song of the year. Janson has been nominated for multiple awards and won Country Song of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.