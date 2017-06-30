McCormick man charged in shooting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

McCormick man charged in shooting

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
MCCORMICK, SC (WFXG) -

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a man in connection with the shooting of Randy Norman Jr. at an apartment complex in McCormick.

Lamont Frantrez Elmore, 23, was charged with attempted murder. He could face up to 30 years in prison. He was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, where he could face up to 5 years in prison. His last charge was for discharging a firearm into a dwelling which he could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.

SLED investigated the case with the McCormick County Sheriff's Dept. Elmore was booked at the McCormick Co. Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 11th circuit solicitor's office. 

Elmore is from McCormick.

