McCormick man charged in shooting

County artist Chris Janson will be performing at the Bell Auditorium on Saturday, October 21.More >>
Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a man in connection with the shooting of Randy Norman Jr. at an apartment complex in McCormick. Lamont Frantrez Elmore, 23, was charged with attempted murder.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for two shoplifting suspects. Investigators say two women went into the Windsor Fine Jewelers at 2635 Washington road, and stole a valuable diamond bracelet.More >>
