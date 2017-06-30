Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for Shoplifting Suspect - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for Shoplifting Suspects

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for two shoplifting suspects.  Investigators say two women went into the Windsor Fine Jewelers at 2635 Washington road, and stole a valuable diamond bracelet.  Both suspects are pictured on the left.  The incident happened on April 8.

If you have any information on their identity or location, please contact Investigator Anthony Gregory at (706)-821-1451 or any Investigator at (706)-821-1000 or (706)-821-1020.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

