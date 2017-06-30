Mini-camp encourages girls to pursue careers in science, engineering and technology

Girl Scouts of South Carolina – Mountains to Midlands recently teamed up with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) to offer a camp for high school girls interested in careers involving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), called Girls Get SET.

"We are very grateful to Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and one of its parent companies, Honeywell, for providing the funding for this camp, with their support we are able to offer a quality program at a very affordable rate," said Patti Bennett, programs coordinator for the Aiken Girl Scout Service Unit. "The program is a win-win-win situation; the girls get an amazing camp experience, USC Aiken (USCA) can showcase their award-winning campus and SRNS develops potential candidates for a future workforce."

The event consists of a three-day, two-night residential camp that offers participants the opportunity to experience life in a college dorm, engage in hands-on engineering and nuclear science programs and participate in a career exploration forum.

This is the second year the camp has been offered and a new component was added for rising 11th- and 12th-graders in which they make their own game board by soldering together an electrical circuit, similar to the game Operation.

“It’s really cool how they have us think outside of the box,” said Noria Williamson, a rising freshman at Silver Bluff High School. “It’s so visual and a great way to learn using hands-on projects. I would definitely recommend this camp to my friends.”

Williamson explained that her occupational goal is to become a mechanical engineer. “Learning about this approach to collaborative and innovative thinking is challenging, but it can help me in school and to get the job I want.”

Rising ninth- and 10th-graders again completed the "Engineers to the Rescue" program where they design and create different items to help them survive a staged scenario of an earthquake during a campout.

Bennett explained that the mini-camp is called Girls Get SET, where SET stands for science, engineering and technology. “We also want to help them ‘get set’ for college, careers and life,” added Bennett.

“When I was in school, our counselors emphasized teaching, nursing and other careers typically associated with females,” said Bennett. "The primary goal of this camp is to inspire girls to consider careers in nontraditional fields and to give them a basic introduction to a few of those career options.”

All the campers also completed the Girl Scouts Get to Know Nuclear patch program, developed by the American Nuclear Society.

The donation from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions covers the costs of housing, meals, supplies and a stipend for camp counselors.

