Goodwill in South Augusta has air conditioning again

Barry Paschal, head of Marketing for Goodwill in the CSRA says, "it's cool to shop at Goodwill".

After a major air conditioning outage for more than a week at the South Augusta Goodwill retail store (3120 Peach Orchard Road), they're fully operational again.

From 2-5 p.m. Friday, June 30, customers can cool off with free lemonade and register for door prizes.

