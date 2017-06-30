GreenJackets lose in extra innings to end Homestand - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

GreenJackets lose in extra innings to end Homestand

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Image Source: GreenJackets Image Source: GreenJackets
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Augusta GreenJackets dropped the final game of their Homestand on Thursday night.  The West Virginia Power beat them 6-5 at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

The GreenJackets led 5-2 going into the Eighth Inning.  But, the Power would tie the game with three runs in the top of the Eighth.  The game would go into extra Innings. The Power would take the lead in the Eleventh with a sac fly, in what would be the game-winner. The GreenJackets and Power split the series 2-2.

The GreenJackets are back in action on Friday night for game one of a four-game series against the RiverDogs in Charleston.  First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.  Melvin Adon (1-7, 4.56 ERA) will start on the mound for the GreenJackets against Austin DeCarr (1-0, 2.03 ERA) for the RiverDogs. 

Augusta's next home game will be on Tuesday, July 4 against the Columbia Fireflies.  First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.  Gates will open at 5 p.m. for a special Independence Day Bash that fans can purchase with a ticket to the game. There will also be a pre-game concert by Gavin Reily, a pre-game happy hour featuring half-off draft beers, and post-game fireworks as part of the Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Spirit Communications.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

