Jones family speaks out for first time since 2013 triple homicide

Saturday, July 1st, family members of Edna, Roosevelt and Russell Jones will speak out about the murder of their loved ones.

They will host an event titled “Mental Illness Does Not Discriminate”, in hopes to raise awareness about mental health. This will be the first time the family has spoken to the public since their loved ones was murdered by another family member in 2013. The family will speak at the Jesse Norman Amphitheater from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.