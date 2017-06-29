CSRA July 4th 2017 events

Here is a list of the July 4th celebrations across the CSRA.

Fort Gordon Independence Day Celebration

Fort Gordon’s Independence Celebration, with a carnival, country music concert and fireworks display will be held Friday, June 30th on Barton Field. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with kiddie carnival rides, military displays, crafts and food vendors, and live entertainment until 11 p.m. The evening will feature Country Music Stars Randy Houser and Jon Langston in concert and fireworks on Barton Field at dark.

Due to the huge crowds that attend this event every year, we strongly encourage all visitors to come early to minimize traffic delays at the gates. Gates one (Gordon Hwy & Jimmy Dyess Parkway), two (Gordon Hwy & Robinson Ave), and five (Hwy #1 and Tobacco Rd) will be open to the public for inbound and outbound traffic starting at 5 p.m. Guest 18 years and older must present a picture I.D. (such as driver’s license, State ID or US Passport). Random inspections will be conducted, so drivers should ensure that they have current insurance, registration and tags on/in the vehicle and to be prepared to provide these items if required.

Fort Gordon’s Annual Independence Festivities are open to the public and for more information check FortGordonMWR, or call; (706) 791-8878.

Augusta Independence Day Celebration

Augusta will celebrate July 4th with family friendly activities all day. Crafts, inflatables, funnel cakes and more in the downtown green space. Don't miss the fireworks show over the Savannah River after dark.

The event will take place July 4 at the Augusta Common in downtown Augusta from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission will be free.

BOOM! at Evens Towne Center Park

Evans Towne Center Park will open it’s gates Tuesday, July 4th for Columbia County’s annual BOOM!

The event will feature the CSRA’s largest fireworks show, water slides, and water balloon field as well as live entertainment by Black Dwag & The Remedy. Gates will open at 6:00 PM. Live entertainment will begin at 6:15 PM. The event is free, but VIP is $10 per person.

Make sure you bring your own lawn chair.

GreenJackets Independence Day Extravaganza

We invite you to join us for the final Independence Day Celebration at Lake Olmstead Stadium presented by Spirit Communications! Gates will open early at 5 p.m. for a special pre-game concert by Gavin Reily at the Ahmen Korner Bar & Grill from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., Pre-game Happy Hour Specials (5:00-6:30), Biggest Fireworks Extravaganza of the year and a night of FUN. Tickets start as low as $9, get yours today and celebrate with us!

