Lane closures for Thunder over Evans

Road closures will affect traffic in Evans on July 4 to accommodate traffic and pedestrians for Thunder over Evans.

The road running along the south side of Evans Towne Center Park will be closed to all traffic from 1 p.m. until midnight. Evans Towne Center Boulevard from the rear entrance of Kroger to Ronald Reagan Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. to midnight.

