Lane closures for Thunder over Evans - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Lane closures for Thunder over Evans

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Thunder over Evans 2017 road closures (source: Columbia County) Thunder over Evans 2017 road closures (source: Columbia County)
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

Road closures will affect traffic in Evans on July 4 to accommodate traffic and pedestrians for Thunder over Evans.

The road running along the south side of Evans Towne Center Park will be closed to all traffic from 1 p.m. until midnight. Evans Towne Center Boulevard from the rear entrance of Kroger to Ronald Reagan Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. to midnight.

