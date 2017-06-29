Weekend 6/26/2017-7/2/2017Blitz

Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.More >>
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.More >>
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.More >>
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.More >>
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.More >>
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.More >>
A private plane crashed on I-405 near the John Wayne Airport in Irvine, CA, south of Los Angeles.More >>
A private plane crashed on I-405 near the John Wayne Airport in Irvine, CA, south of Los Angeles.More >>
For three weeks, researchers measured the ACE concentrations in two different pools - what they found is grisly and disturbing.More >>
For three weeks, researchers measured the ACE concentrations in two different pools - what they found is grisly and disturbing.More >>