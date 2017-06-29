Fort Gordon 4th Of July Celebration - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Fort Gordon 4th Of July Celebration

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Friday, June 30th, Fort Gordon will be hosting a 4th of July celebration.
To kick off the country's 241st birthday there will be kiddie carnival rides and tons of family activities.
The celebration starts at 5p.m and its open to the public.
Remember to bring your lawn chairs and blankets for the firework display at 9p.m.

