Fort Gordon 4th Of July Celebration

The Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the guy you see here. He's wanted for questioning in reference to a financial transaction card theft that happened on Gordon Highway at City Gear on May 6th 2017. Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. Hornsby, or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1023 or 821-1020 Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.