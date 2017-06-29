ATC Foundation gives more than $150,000 in scholarships

The Aiken Technical College Foundation has awarded 166 scholarships totaling more than $150,000 for the 2017-2018 academic year.

“We’re excited to offer scholarships each year to deserving students,” says ATC Foundation Director Mary Commons. “We hope this funding helps ease the financial burden of paying for college.”

To receive the scholarships, selected students must enroll at ATC for the Fall 2017 semester.

Ashley J. Little Endowment Scholarship: Samantha Langley

ATC Presidential Scholarships: Patricia Beam, Jewanda Blacks, Bobby Cook, Elena Gallegos, Earnest Key, Timothy Pennington, Jennifer Ross, Raynee Spires, Steven Walling and Stephanie Wylds

ATC Within Reach Scholarships Sponsored by Aiken Electric Cooperative: Icy Holdren and Haven Huckabee

ATC Within Reach Scholarships Sponsored by ASCO Numatics: Kayla Rikard, Kristen Salyers, Mikaya Thomas, Jessica Todd and Timothy Toole

ATC Within Reach Scholarships Sponsored by BAE Systems: Amber Inabinet, Charity Johnson, Alicia Key, Kavon Keyes, Karson King, Latashia Lockett, Cameron Martin and Taylor McGee

ATC Within Reach Scholarships Sponsored by BWXT Technologies: Quenton Washington, Kimberly White and Kaycee Williams

ATC Within Reach Scholarship Sponsored by Dan Peterman: Allyssa McGregor

ATC Within Reach Scholarship Sponsored by Friends of the ATC Foundation: Abigail Winburn

ATC Within Reach Scholarship Sponsored by Rolf Ziesing: Megan Montoya

ATC Within Reach Scholarships Sponsored by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions: Lance Adams, Caleb Ashley, Hannah Boan, Jordan Brown, Timothy Brown, Breanna Burgess, Caroline Canady, Ridge Cantrell, Anthony Chiera, Tremain Coleman, Katelynn Cook, Madelyn Cooper, Payton Craig, Mikayla Davis, Kaley Deese, JaLisa Drayton, Sara Emerson, Selena Facenda Castillo, Jaclyne Fulmer, Yomalli Gaona, Lanndyn Greene, Daniel Hagberg, Connor Hamilton and Vanessa Hernandez-Elvira

ATC Within Reach Scholarship Sponsored by Savannah River Remediation: Haley Roberts

ATC Within Reach Scholarships Sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank: Wyatt Morris, Morgan Morton and Henry Peterson III

Aiken County Home Builders Association in Memory of Maurice Williams: Abel Elvira

Aiken Early College at Midland Valley High School (2016 Cohort): Kelly Berry, Kayla Hart, Clint Humphreys, Francesca Johnson, Trinity Kirby, Irvon Malcolm, Summerlin Morris, Christopher Randall, Carly Rivers, Abagail Ruff, Lauren Shoup, Michael Trock, William Walker, Jade Whitfield, Victorian Williams and Adriana Wood

Aiken Early College at Midland Valley High School (2017 Cohort): Casey Baker, Allison Bryant, Brandon Christmas, Liam Culp, Carson Evans, Danny Granade, Cole Grice, Courtney Holmes, Lakaila Johnson, Justen Jodge, Amanda Khakee, Alexa Knight, Bobby Lin, Samantha Odom, Manshi Patel, Lilin Phillips, Zeke Proctor, Adrienne Prupis, Nalany Richardson, Tiffani Rowe, Sydney Saunders, Anna Regan Scott, Hannah Sloan, Mary Swygert, Trenton Taylor, Caroline Thompson, Parker Welsh, Megan Willing and Brian Wright

Aiken Lions Club Scholarships: Brittany Bolin and Caroline Foss

Amelia Grace Mottel Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Hannah Henshaw

American Association of University Women Scholarships: Bryanna Baynham, Shirley Blume, Abigahil Camacho, Lauren Friday, Cinthia Gallegos, Makayla Goff, Maggie Hightower, Kinshasa Hill, Caroline Johnson, Caroline Phelps, Elizabeth Pittman, D'Lisha Scott, Daisylee Torres, Carol Utter and Monica Vance

ATC Book Scholarships: Juan Aquino, Joy Kamanga, Heather Meyer and Victoria Shekastehband

Bridge the Gap Sponsorships from the Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic: Rodgerick Bell, Brian Butler, Vanessa Kelly, Brittany Kepler, Mack Rutland, Wesley Spann, Rubin Stroman and Bill Thomas

Bridgestone Americas Scholarships: William Epperson, Bryon Herron, John Christophe Lewis and Shayn Price

Bridgestone Industrial Maintenance Scholarship for Females & Minority Students: Sabrina Oakman

Centerra-SRS Criminal Justice Scholarships: Alex Crawford and Jordyn DuBose

D.A. Norton Endowment Scholarships: Matthew Golden and Shameka Johnson

Donald Bleasdale Memorial Book Scholarship: Earl Bryant

Energy Solutions Engineering Technology Scholarship: Seth Gfeller, Tony Hunt and Timothy Ranew

Flour Military Coalition Grants: Jermiah Abercrombie, Isaiah Holquin, Brittany Kepler and Wesley Spann

George Dickey Endowment Scholarship: Manu Ganesh

Henry Pickens Cato II Endowment Scholarship: Stephanie Stewart

Hilda Delionbach Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship: Phylicia Dubose

Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County Nursing Scholarship: Rebecca Paschal

Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County Surgical Technology Scholarship: Christina McCormick

Industrial Maintenance Scholarships: Gage McIntosh and Samuel Sanchez

James Geer/Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship: Emily Perez

John D. Bryan Criminal Justice Scholarship: Billy Creech

Katie Scott Memorial Education Scholarship: Shari Street

Marketing Scholarship: Jordan Barton

Marlin L. Knight Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship: Sara Lewis

Midland Valley Chamber of Commerce Scholarship: Gunner Harris

Mike King Memorial Paramedic Scholarship: Devin Farah

Mr. and Mrs. William Kolosvary Scholarship: Shaniah Johnson

Nancy Moore Thurmond Endowment Scholarship: Savannah Coleman

Nuclear Suppliers Association Scholarships: Brandon Able, Hanna Barton and Cassandra Jennings

Rogers Book Scholarship: Ana Melecio

Roland and Peggy Smith Scholarships: Dalton Atkinson, Kara Blackwell, Dylan Boyette, Adilene Elvira, Grant Harris, Calista Justice, Makenzie Martin, Patrick Murphy, Mallary Owensby, Cameron Paradise, Krista Paschall, Rafaela Vilchiz, Diego Villalobos and Matthew Wright

Rudy Mason Endowment Scholarship: Brittany Burroughs

Ryberg Pre-Engineering Scholarship: Joseph Johnson and Joseph Alex Johnson

Sand River Woman's Club Scholarships: Buffy Duncan and Jennifer Peterson

Travis Miller Memorial Basic EMT Scholarship: Richard Roe

Vernon R. Ford High School Scholarships: RaShonda Bryant, Austin Cowell, Linet Figueroa-Gonzales, Jaclyne Daniele Fulmer, Katlyn Rose Godwin, Shanara Houston, Josephine Grace Tinkey, Sarah Wilkerson and Cecelia Williams

Vernon R. Ford Career Center Scholarships: Shane Cantrell, Jacob Cooksey, Ikeem Drennon, Matthew Heyman, Keely Jordan, Matthew McGarry, Jermois Morris and Tommy Pritchett

Vernon R. Ford Second Year Scholarships: Ronald Golding, Michael Hall, Bryan Hurt, Abby Williams and Daniel Jacob Yon

Weldon Computer Technology Book Scholarship: Andrew Martin

Women of Woodside Scholarship: Carolyn Chester

