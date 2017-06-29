ATC Foundation gives more than $150,000 in scholarships - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

ATC Foundation gives more than $150,000 in scholarships

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken Technical College Foundation has awarded 166 scholarships totaling more than $150,000 for the 2017-2018 academic year.

“We’re excited to offer scholarships each year to deserving students,” says ATC Foundation Director Mary Commons. “We hope this funding helps ease the financial burden of paying for college.”

To receive the scholarships, selected students must enroll at ATC for the Fall 2017 semester.

  • Ashley J. Little Endowment Scholarship: Samantha Langley
  • ATC Presidential Scholarships: Patricia Beam, Jewanda Blacks, Bobby Cook, Elena Gallegos, Earnest Key, Timothy Pennington, Jennifer Ross, Raynee Spires, Steven Walling and Stephanie Wylds
  • ATC Within Reach Scholarships Sponsored by Aiken Electric Cooperative: Icy Holdren and Haven Huckabee
  • ATC Within Reach Scholarships Sponsored by ASCO Numatics: Kayla Rikard, Kristen Salyers, Mikaya Thomas, Jessica Todd and Timothy Toole
  • ATC Within Reach Scholarships Sponsored by BAE Systems: Amber Inabinet, Charity Johnson, Alicia Key, Kavon Keyes, Karson King, Latashia Lockett, Cameron Martin and Taylor McGee
  • ATC Within Reach Scholarships Sponsored by BWXT Technologies: Quenton Washington, Kimberly White and Kaycee Williams
  • ATC Within Reach Scholarship Sponsored by Dan Peterman: Allyssa McGregor
  • ATC Within Reach Scholarship Sponsored by Friends of the ATC Foundation: Abigail Winburn
  • ATC Within Reach Scholarship Sponsored by Rolf Ziesing: Megan Montoya
  • ATC Within Reach Scholarships Sponsored by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions: Lance Adams, Caleb Ashley, Hannah Boan, Jordan Brown, Timothy Brown, Breanna Burgess, Caroline Canady, Ridge Cantrell, Anthony Chiera, Tremain Coleman, Katelynn Cook, Madelyn Cooper, Payton Craig, Mikayla Davis, Kaley Deese, JaLisa Drayton, Sara Emerson, Selena Facenda Castillo, Jaclyne Fulmer, Yomalli Gaona, Lanndyn Greene, Daniel Hagberg, Connor Hamilton and Vanessa Hernandez-Elvira
  • ATC Within Reach Scholarship Sponsored by Savannah River Remediation: Haley Roberts
  • ATC Within Reach Scholarships Sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank: Wyatt Morris, Morgan Morton and Henry Peterson III
  • Aiken County Home Builders Association in Memory of Maurice Williams: Abel Elvira
  • Aiken Early College at Midland Valley High School (2016 Cohort): Kelly Berry, Kayla Hart, Clint Humphreys, Francesca Johnson, Trinity Kirby, Irvon Malcolm, Summerlin Morris, Christopher Randall, Carly Rivers, Abagail Ruff, Lauren Shoup, Michael Trock, William Walker, Jade Whitfield, Victorian Williams and Adriana Wood
  • Aiken Early College at Midland Valley High School (2017 Cohort): Casey Baker, Allison Bryant, Brandon Christmas, Liam Culp, Carson Evans, Danny Granade, Cole Grice, Courtney Holmes, Lakaila Johnson, Justen Jodge, Amanda Khakee, Alexa Knight, Bobby Lin, Samantha Odom, Manshi Patel, Lilin Phillips, Zeke Proctor, Adrienne Prupis, Nalany Richardson, Tiffani Rowe, Sydney Saunders, Anna Regan Scott, Hannah Sloan, Mary Swygert, Trenton Taylor, Caroline Thompson, Parker Welsh, Megan Willing and Brian Wright
  • Aiken Lions Club Scholarships: Brittany Bolin and Caroline Foss
  • Amelia Grace Mottel Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Hannah Henshaw
  • American Association of University Women Scholarships: Bryanna Baynham, Shirley Blume, Abigahil Camacho, Lauren Friday, Cinthia Gallegos, Makayla Goff, Maggie Hightower, Kinshasa Hill, Caroline Johnson, Caroline Phelps, Elizabeth Pittman, D'Lisha Scott, Daisylee Torres, Carol Utter and Monica Vance
  • ATC Book Scholarships: Juan Aquino, Joy Kamanga, Heather Meyer and Victoria Shekastehband
  • Bridge the Gap Sponsorships from the Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Charity Golf Classic: Rodgerick Bell, Brian Butler, Vanessa Kelly, Brittany Kepler, Mack Rutland, Wesley Spann, Rubin Stroman and Bill Thomas
  • Bridgestone Americas Scholarships: William Epperson, Bryon Herron, John Christophe Lewis and Shayn Price
  • Bridgestone Industrial Maintenance Scholarship for Females & Minority Students: Sabrina Oakman
  • Centerra-SRS Criminal Justice Scholarships: Alex Crawford and Jordyn DuBose
  • D.A. Norton Endowment Scholarships: Matthew Golden and Shameka Johnson
  • Donald Bleasdale Memorial Book Scholarship: Earl Bryant
  • Energy Solutions Engineering Technology Scholarship: Seth Gfeller, Tony Hunt and Timothy Ranew
  • Flour Military Coalition Grants: Jermiah Abercrombie, Isaiah Holquin, Brittany Kepler and Wesley Spann
  • George Dickey Endowment Scholarship: Manu Ganesh
  • Henry Pickens Cato II Endowment Scholarship: Stephanie Stewart
  • Hilda Delionbach Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship: Phylicia Dubose
  • Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County Nursing Scholarship: Rebecca Paschal
  • Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County Surgical Technology Scholarship: Christina McCormick
  • Industrial Maintenance Scholarships: Gage McIntosh and Samuel Sanchez
  • James Geer/Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship: Emily Perez
  • John D. Bryan Criminal Justice Scholarship: Billy Creech
  • Katie Scott Memorial Education Scholarship: Shari Street
  • Marketing Scholarship: Jordan Barton
  • Marlin L. Knight Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship: Sara Lewis
  • Midland Valley Chamber of Commerce Scholarship: Gunner Harris
  • Mike King Memorial Paramedic Scholarship: Devin Farah
  • Mr. and Mrs. William Kolosvary Scholarship: Shaniah Johnson
  • Nancy Moore Thurmond Endowment Scholarship: Savannah Coleman
  • Nuclear Suppliers Association Scholarships: Brandon Able, Hanna Barton and Cassandra Jennings
  • Rogers Book Scholarship: Ana Melecio
  • Roland and Peggy Smith Scholarships: Dalton Atkinson, Kara Blackwell, Dylan Boyette, Adilene Elvira, Grant Harris, Calista Justice, Makenzie Martin, Patrick Murphy, Mallary Owensby, Cameron Paradise, Krista Paschall, Rafaela Vilchiz, Diego Villalobos and Matthew Wright
  • Rudy Mason Endowment Scholarship: Brittany Burroughs
  • Ryberg Pre-Engineering Scholarship: Joseph Johnson and Joseph Alex Johnson
  • Sand River Woman's Club Scholarships: Buffy Duncan and Jennifer Peterson
  • Travis Miller Memorial Basic EMT Scholarship: Richard Roe
  • Vernon R. Ford High School Scholarships: RaShonda Bryant, Austin Cowell, Linet Figueroa-Gonzales, Jaclyne Daniele Fulmer, Katlyn Rose Godwin, Shanara Houston, Josephine Grace Tinkey, Sarah Wilkerson and Cecelia Williams
  • Vernon R. Ford Career Center Scholarships: Shane Cantrell, Jacob Cooksey, Ikeem Drennon, Matthew Heyman, Keely Jordan, Matthew McGarry, Jermois Morris and Tommy Pritchett
  • Vernon R. Ford Second Year Scholarships: Ronald Golding, Michael Hall, Bryan Hurt, Abby Williams and Daniel Jacob Yon
  • Weldon Computer Technology Book Scholarship: Andrew Martin
  • Women of Woodside Scholarship: Carolyn Chester

