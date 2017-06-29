ATC Foundation gives more than $150,000 in scholarships

Friday, June 30th, Fort Gordon will be hosting a 4th of July celebration. ToMore >>
Friday, June 30th, Fort Gordon will be hosting a 4th of July celebration. ToMore >>
The Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the guy you see here. He's wanted for questioning in reference to a financial transaction card theft that happened on Gordon Highway at City Gear on May 6th 2017. Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. Hornsby, or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1023 or 821-1020 Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
The Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the guy you see here. He's wanted for questioning in reference to a financial transaction card theft that happened on Gordon Highway at City Gear on May 6th 2017. Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. Hornsby, or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1023 or 821-1020 Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
As soon as law enforcement officials arrived, they were able to clear the scene.More >>
As soon as law enforcement officials arrived, they were able to clear the scene.More >>
Parents of several students in the DeKalb County school district are upset after re-testing of the Georgia Milestone Test took much longer than anticipated, leaving children hungry and unfocused.More >>
Parents of several students in the DeKalb County school district are upset after re-testing of the Georgia Milestone Test took much longer than anticipated, leaving children hungry and unfocused.More >>
Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa has announced that he will be retiring as the president of The Citadel in 2018.More >>
Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa has announced that he will be retiring as the president of The Citadel in 2018.More >>
The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that sent 38 children to the hospital.More >>
The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that sent 38 children to the hospital.More >>
The Georgia campus carry bill is drawing mixed reaction from students at Albany State University as the bill moves on to the Senate.More >>
The Georgia campus carry bill is drawing mixed reaction from students at Albany State University as the bill moves on to the Senate.More >>
South Carolina state schools Superintendent Molly Spearman has declared a state of emergency in Allendale County schools. The declaration comes as a result of the continued poor performance of the county's students.More >>
South Carolina state schools Superintendent Molly Spearman has declared a state of emergency in Allendale County schools. The declaration comes as a result of the continued poor performance of the county's students.More >>
Tami Pagan expects better. Her children take the bus to school, and she said that’s the reason they show up late to class a lot.More >>
Tami Pagan expects better. Her children take the bus to school, and she said that’s the reason they show up late to class a lot.More >>
One of the most embarrassing chapters in city history is about to be retold on the silver screen as producers will turn the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal into a movie.More >>
One of the most embarrassing chapters in city history is about to be retold on the silver screen as producers will turn the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal into a movie.More >>
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor’s decision to veto millions in new funding.More >>
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor’s decision to veto millions in new funding.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>