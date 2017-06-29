PJ Masks Live is coming to Augusta

Augusta, GA, June 29, 2017 – Entertainment One (eOne) and Round Room Presents announced that ‘PJ Masks Live! Time to Be a Hero,’ a musical production, will take to the stage at the Bell Auditorium on October 20.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 7 at 10am and will be available online at GeorgialinaTix.com, by phone at 877-428-4849 and at the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

The live show is based on eOne’s top-rated animated TV series, which airs daily on Disney Junior. Catboy, Owlette, Gekko, and the Baddies will delight fans of all ages with live performances featuring world-class production, familiar and original music, acrobatics, and immersive interactivity.

PJ Masks, the hit series, follows the nighttime adventures of three young friends who transform into their alter egos, Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, when they put on their pajamas at night and activate their animal amulets. Together, they embark on action-packed capers, solving mysteries and learning valuable lessons along the way.

Show Info:

Date: Friday, October 20

Time: 6:00PM

Doors: 5:00PM

Ticket Prices: $99.50 (VIP Meet & Greet), $52, $42, $32

