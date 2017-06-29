PJ Masks coming to the Bell Auditorium

PJ Masks Live! 'Time to be a Hero' is coming to the Bell Auditorium on October 20.

The live-action adventure brings entertainment eOne's animated TV series to the stage.

The show airs on Disney Junior. Catboy, Owlette, Gekko and the Baddies will all be live with world-class production.

The show starts at 6 p.m. on October 20.

You can tickets starting July 7 at 10 a.m. on Georgialinatix.com or at the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

