Former Chicago Bears running back Adrian Peterson coming to GreenJackets game

Former Chicago Bears and Georgia Southern running back Adrian Peterson will be at Thursday night's GreenJackets game.
Peterson played for the Georgia Southern Eagles from 1998 to 2001 and rushed for over 1,700 yards in each of his four seasons at Georgia Southern.
He was drafted in the sixth round by the Chicago Bears and played eight seasons there.
Peterson will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and signing his book, Don't Diss My Abilities.
