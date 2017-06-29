Former Chicago Bears running back Adrian Peterson coming to Gree - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Former Chicago Bears running back Adrian Peterson coming to GreenJackets game

(WFXG) -

Former Chicago Bears and Georgia Southern running back Adrian Peterson will be at Thursday night's GreenJackets game.

Peterson played for the Georgia Southern Eagles from 1998 to 2001 and rushed for over 1,700 yards in each of his four seasons at Georgia Southern.

He was drafted in the sixth round by the Chicago Bears and played eight seasons there.

Peterson will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and signing his book, Don't Diss My Abilities.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Limits on travel to US issued after Supreme Court ruling

    Limits on travel to US issued after Supreme Court ruling

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:31 AM EDT2017-06-29 08:31:42 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 10:03 AM EDT2017-06-29 14:03:04 GMT

    The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

    More >>

    The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

    More >>

  • Little progress evident as GOP hunts health bill votes

    Little progress evident as GOP hunts health bill votes

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:10 AM EDT2017-06-29 08:10:37 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-06-29 14:02:56 GMT

    Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.

    More >>

    Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.

    More >>

  • Safe at home; MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on bridge

    Safe at home; MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on bridge

    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-06-29 04:34:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 29 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-06-29 14:01:54 GMT

    Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

    More >>

    Major League Baseball umpire John Tumpane says he's no hero after helping save a woman attempting to jump off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly