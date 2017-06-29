S.C. Chamber releases 2017 legislative scoreboard, Rep. Blackwell named "Business Champion"

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce released its annual 2017 legislative scorecard.

The Chamber recognizes "Business Champions" who earned a perfect score of 100% and "Business Advocates" who earned a score of above 90%.

Aiken representative Bart Blackwell was named a "Business Champion" with a 100% on his scorecard.

He was the only local representative named to the list.

This year, the Chamber’s scorecard focuses on votes including infrastructure, education, closing the state’s workforce skills gap, ex-offender workforce reintegration, agribusiness and rural job creation, protecting existing manufacturing facilities from frivolous lawsuits, and an attempt to repeal our Right to Work laws.

