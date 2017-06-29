S.C. Chamber releases 2017 legislative scoreboard, Rep. Blackwel - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

S.C. Chamber releases 2017 legislative scoreboard, Rep. Blackwell named "Business Champion"

(WFXG) -

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce released its annual 2017 legislative scorecard.

The Chamber recognizes "Business Champions" who earned a perfect score of 100% and "Business Advocates" who earned a score of above 90%.

Aiken representative Bart Blackwell was named a "Business Champion" with a 100% on his scorecard.

He was the only local representative named to the list.

This year, the Chamber’s scorecard focuses on votes including infrastructure, education, closing the state’s workforce skills gap, ex-offender workforce reintegration, agribusiness and rural job creation, protecting existing manufacturing facilities from frivolous lawsuits, and an attempt to repeal our Right to Work laws.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    •   
