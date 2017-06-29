GreenJackets four game winning streak snapped by West Virginia

Coming off of back-to-back shutouts, the GreenJackets were shut out by the West Virginia Power 4-0 on Wednesday night.

The GreenJackets had their four-game winning streak snapped.

West Virginia's Mike Wallace was the star of the game, throwing 7 innings of shutout baseball.

The GreenJackets have a chance for revenge Thursday night for the final game of the four game series with West Virginia.

Garrett Williams (2-1) will start on the mound for the GreenJackets.

The first pitch starts at 7:05 p.m.

